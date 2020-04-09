UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Fed Launches $2.3 Trillion Financing To Support Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:06 PM

US Fed launches $2.3 trillion financing to support economy

The Federal Reserve on Thursday announced another series of financing facilities to provide $2.3 trillion to support the US economy amid the coronavirus pandemic

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ):The Federal Reserve on Thursday announced another series of financing facilities to provide $2.3 trillion to support the US economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The programs aim to help businesses, households and state and local governments facing a cash crunch as large parts of the economy have been shut down.

"The Fed's role is to provide as much relief and stability as we can during this period of constrained economic activity, and our actions today will help ensure that the eventual recovery is as vigorous as possible," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.

The measures include changes and increases to existing programs, as well as new facilities.

To "ensure credit flows to small and mid-sized businesses," the Fed opened a new Main Street Lending Program, to purchase up to $600 billion in loans owed by those firms, with the support of funding from the massive $2 trillion that Congress approved late last month.

According to the Fed, the program supports firms "that were in good financial standing before the crisis by offering 4-year loans to companies employing up to 10,000 workers or with revenues of less than $2.5 billion. Principal and interest payments will be deferred for one year." Treasury Secretary Seven Mnuchin said the program "will make a significant difference for the 40,000 medium-sized businesses that employ 35 million Americans."Treasury also is backing the new central bank program to "help state and local governments manage cash flow stresses caused by the coronavirus pandemic," the Fed saidThis Municipal Liquidity Facility that will offer up to $500 billion in lending to states and municipalities, by directly purchasing short-term debt.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Powell Congress From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Most OPEC+ States Agreed on Oil Output Quotas, Agr ..

13 minutes ago

Global Death Toll From Coronavirus Tops 90,000 - J ..

13 minutes ago

Syria's East of Euphrates, At-Tanf Areas in Most D ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Over Threat to C ..

13 minutes ago

Global Oil Market Surplus May Reach 14.7Mln Barrel ..

17 minutes ago

US Has Sent Coronavirus Diagnostic Equipment to 28 ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.