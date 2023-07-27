Open Menu

US Fed Lifts Rates To Highest Since 2001 And Hints At More To Come

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023

The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate on Wednesday to the highest level since 2001 to tackle above-target inflation and signaled it could hike again later this year amid improving economic prospects

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate on Wednesday to the highest level since 2001 to tackle above-target inflation and signaled it could hike again later this year amid improving economic prospects.

"Policy has not been restrictive enough for long enough to have its full desired effects," Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters after the decision to lift interest rates by a quarter percentage point was announced.

"So we intend, again, to keep policy restrictive until we're confident that inflation is coming down sustainably toward our two percent target -- and we're prepared to further tighten if that is appropriate," he added.

The increase, after a brief pause in June, brings the Fed's key lending rate to a range between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent.

In a statement, the US central bank said it will "continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy," looking at a range of data points "in determining the extent of additional policy firming."This indicates that officials see the possibility of more monetary tightening ahead.

"We're going to be going meeting by meeting," Powell said.

