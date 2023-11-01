US Fed likely to hold rates again despite strong economic growth

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce Wednesday that it will keep interest rates at a 22-year high in a bid to tackle inflation without harming the buoyant US economy

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce Wednesday that it will keep interest rates at a 22-year high in a bid to tackle inflation without harming the buoyant US economy.

The Fed rapidly raised its benchmark lending rate for much of last year, lifting it to a range between 5.25 and 5.50 percent in the hopes of returning inflation to its long-term target of two percent.

When the Fed hikes interest rates it raises the cost of borrowing from the bank, which dampens economic activity and weakens the labor market.

"Fed officials appear to have signaled that they will not be hiking," Goldman Sachs Chief US Economist David Mericle wrote in a recent investor note.

"We interpret their recent comments to imply that most would prefer not to hike again, in line with our forecast," he added.

But while other analysts, including those at Bank of America and Deutsche Bank, see a November pause as highly likely, they have been less certain that the Fed has finished its interest rate-hiking cycle.

Futures traders assign a probability of more than 98 percent that the Fed will vote to hold rates steady in November, according to CME Group data.