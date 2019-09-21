US Fed member: More stimulus 'is not needed'

The US Federal Reserve wrongly cut interest rates this week, needlessly offering stimulus amid low unemployment and encouraging risky debts, a voting member of the central bank said Friday

"Additional monetary stimulus is not needed for an economy where labor markets are already tight, and risks further inflating the prices of risky assets and encouraging households and firms to take on too much leverage," Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said in a statement.

Along with two others, Rosengren on Wednesday voted against a decision to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.