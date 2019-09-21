UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Fed Member: More Stimulus 'is Not Needed'

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:13 AM

US Fed member: More stimulus 'is not needed'

The US Federal Reserve wrongly cut interest rates this week, needlessly offering stimulus amid low unemployment and encouraging risky debts, a voting member of the central bank said Friday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ):The US Federal Reserve wrongly cut interest rates this week, needlessly offering stimulus amid low unemployment and encouraging risky debts, a voting member of the central bank said Friday.

"Additional monetary stimulus is not needed for an economy where labor markets are already tight, and risks further inflating the prices of risky assets and encouraging households and firms to take on too much leverage," Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said in a statement.

Along with two others, Rosengren on Wednesday voted against a decision to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Boston Market

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

15 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

15 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

45 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

1 hour ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.