US Fed Moving Policy Stance To Restrictive Level To Return Inflation To 2% - Powell
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 11:50 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The US Federal Reserve is deliberately adjusting its policy stance to a restrictive level to return inflation to 2%, Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.
"We are moving our policy stance purposefully to a level that will be sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2%," Powell said during a press conference.