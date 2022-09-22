US Fed Moving Policy Stance To Restrictive Level To Return Inflation To 2% - Powell
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 12:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The US Federal Reserve is deliberately adjusting its policy stance to a restrictive level to return inflation to 2%, Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.
"We are moving our policy stance purposefully to a level that will be sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2%," Powell said during a press conference.