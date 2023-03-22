US Fed mulls more rate hikes after banking turmoil

US banks will be paying especially close attention to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Wednesday after two weeks of market turmoil over the collapse of three regional lenders

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):US banks will be paying especially close attention to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Wednesday after two weeks of market turmoil over the collapse of three regional lenders.

The US central bank is walking a tightrope between continuing to raise rates to combat high inflation and stepping on the brake to prevent further upheaval in the commercial banking sector.

A stock market rally earlier this week solidified calls by most analysts that the Fed will hike interest rates again, despite wider concerns about the financial sector.

The majority of futures traders predict the Fed will increase its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4.75-5.00 percent, according to CME Group.

That would be in line with the size of the central bank's previous rate hike in February, and mark the ninth increase since it began tightening monetary conditions last year.

Despite these efforts, price rises remained stuck well above the Fed's long-term inflation target of two percent.