Open Menu

US Fed Official Wants 'couple Of Months' More Inflation Data Before Making Rate Cut Decision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 05:39 PM

US Fed official wants 'couple of months' more inflation data before making rate cut decision

Three Federal Reserve officials called for patience on interest rate cuts Thursday, with one of them suggesting they wanted to see "at least another couple more months of inflation data" before deciding when to start lowering rates

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Three Federal Reserve officials called for patience on interest rate cuts Thursday, with one of them suggesting they wanted to see "at least another couple more months of inflation data" before deciding when to start lowering rates.

"I still expect it will be appropriate sometime this year to begin easing monetary policy, but the start of policy easing and number of rate cuts will depend on the incoming data," Fed Governor Christopher Waller told a conference in Minneapolis on Thursday in prepared remarks.

After lifting interest rates to a 23-year high to tackle runaway inflation, the US central bank has in recent months been considering when is the appropriate time to start easing monetary policy.

That's because inflation has fallen sharply from multi-decade highs, although it remains stuck above the Fed's long-term target of two percent.

A January uptick in consumer inflation has reignited fears that the battle against inflation is not over yet, and that the road down to two percent could be long and winding.

"I am going to need to see at least another couple more months of inflation data before I can judge whether January was a speed bump or a pothole," Waller told the event in Minneapolis.

He said the Fed's rate-setting committee can afford to "wait a little longer to ease monetary policy," given the recent rise in inflation, and the continued strength of the US economy and the labor market.

"I would like to have greater confidence that inflation is converging to two percent before beginning to cut the policy rate," he added.

Unlike some central banks, the Fed has a dual mandate to tackle both inflation and unemployment, and it pays close attention to what is happening in the labor market.

In December, the Fed penciled in three rate cuts in 2024 -- causing great excitement in the financial markets, which swiftly priced in a first cut in March.

But following recent Fed speeches, and the January inflation surprise, the financial markets have been dialing back their expectations.

Futures traders have assigned a probability of just over 65 percent that the Fed will start cutting interest rates by June 12, according to data from CME Group.

Earlier Thursday, Fed vice chair Philip Jefferson indicated rate cuts were still on the table for 2024 -- just not yet.

"If the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back our policy restraint later this year," he told an event at the Peterson Institute of International Economics in Washington.

Jefferson's colleague on the Fed board, Governor Lisa Cook, also addressed the timing of interest rate cuts during a speech on Thursday.

"I am now weighing the possibility of easing policy too soon and letting inflation stay persistently high versus easing policy too late and causing unnecessary harm to the economy," she told a conference in Princeton, New Jersey.

Cook said she would like to have "greater confidence" that inflation was closing in on the Fed's long-run target of two percent before "beginning to cut the policy rate."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Washington Road Bank Minneapolis Chicago Mercantile Exchange January March June December Market Event From

Recent Stories

Tunisian imam expelled by France

Tunisian imam expelled by France

8 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 advises bikers to install antennas on ..

Rescue-1122 advises bikers to install antennas on two-wheelers

8 minutes ago
 UoM’s Mubashir,Faizan defend PhD theses

UoM’s Mubashir,Faizan defend PhD theses

8 minutes ago
 DG KDA for identifying vacant flats, shops to offe ..

DG KDA for identifying vacant flats, shops to offer in next auction

8 minutes ago
 Book titled 'Nayab Hain Hum' launched

Book titled 'Nayab Hain Hum' launched

8 minutes ago
 PU clash: ATC remands 18 students in police custod ..

PU clash: ATC remands 18 students in police custody

8 minutes ago
Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan appointed MD, PBM

Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan appointed MD, PBM

8 minutes ago
 Pirabad police station thwarts attempted smuggling ..

Pirabad police station thwarts attempted smuggling NCP goods

8 minutes ago
 DC displeased over performance of price control ma ..

DC displeased over performance of price control magistrates

8 minutes ago
 Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza

Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza

8 minutes ago
 Contraband seized at airport

Contraband seized at airport

8 minutes ago
 Basant celebrated despite ban; 187 arrested

Basant celebrated despite ban; 187 arrested

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business