US Fed Officials See Inflation Fight As Broadly On Track

The US appears on track to hit its long-term target of two percent inflation despite a recent uptick, three Federal Reserve officials said Monday, with one indicating tentative support for another rate cut this month

The US central bank has been on a journey since the Covid-19 pandemic, hiking interest rates to a two-decade high and holding them there in order to tame a surge in inflation, before starting to dial back rates in recent months.

On paper, the US economy now looks pretty healthy -- with robust economic growth, an unemployment rate still relatively close to historic lows, and inflation at 2.3 percent in October, according to the Fed's favored measure.

But as close as inflation now is to two percent, it has so far failed to hit that target, held high by several factors including the cost of housing, and actually ticked up slightly in October.

Despite the short-term uncertainty about inflation, the data still points to another rate cut as the best course of action this month, Fed governor Christopher Waller told a conference in Washington.

"At present I lean toward supporting a cut to the policy rate at our December meeting," he said, noting that many people still expected inflation to fall to the Fed's two percent target over the medium term.

