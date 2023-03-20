UrduPoint.com

US Fed, Other Central Banks Move To Boost Global Dollar Liquidity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 06:54 PM

US Fed, other central banks move to boost global dollar liquidity

The US Federal Reserve and other major central banks announced on Sunday a coordinated effort to improve banks' access to liquidity, hoping to calm worries rattling the global banking sector

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):The US Federal Reserve and other major central banks announced on Sunday a coordinated effort to improve banks' access to liquidity, hoping to calm worries rattling the global banking sector.

The special drive will be launched Monday by the Fed and the central banks of Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, the European Union and Switzerland.

The announcement came hours after Switzerland brokered the UBS takeover of its troubled Swiss rival Credit Suisse.

The central banks will step up so-called swap line operations, which give non-US central banks greater access to dollars.

"To improve the swap lines' effectiveness in providing US dollar funding, the central banks currently offering US dollar operations have agreed to increase the frequency of 7-day maturity operations from weekly to daily," the central banks said in a joint statement.

"The network of swap lines among these central banks is a set of available standing facilities and serve as an important liquidity backstop to ease strains in global funding markets, thereby helping to mitigate the effects of such strains on the supply of credit to households and businesses," the statement added.

Markets have been riled by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and fear of a shortage of liquidity as interest rates are raised to fight inflation.

In 2020, the Fed provided and later extended a similar swap line facility as the Covid-19 pandemic caused a global cash crunch.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Dollar Canada European Union Bank United Kingdom Japan Switzerland Sunday 2020 Market From

Recent Stories

Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan Agreements Remain Key to ..

Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan Agreements Remain Key to Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement - ..

21 minutes ago
 West Working to Undermine 3+3 Format on South Cauc ..

West Working to Undermine 3+3 Format on South Caucasus - Lavrov

21 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks ..

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks at Copenhagen Climate Ministe ..

1 hour ago
 Ghulam Gulzar demands probe into Chattisinghpora, ..

Ghulam Gulzar demands probe into Chattisinghpora, all other IIOJK massacres by g ..

21 minutes ago
 COMSTECH organizes training on Randomized Clinical ..

COMSTECH organizes training on Randomized Clinical Trials in Uganda

21 minutes ago
 Palestinian PM blasts 'racism' of Israeli minister ..

Palestinian PM blasts 'racism' of Israeli minister

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.