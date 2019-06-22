UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Fed Says Large Banks Prepared To Withstand Economic Crisis

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 11:21 AM

US Fed says large banks prepared to withstand economic crisis

Major banks operating in the United States would be able to withstand a severe global economic crisis with funds to spare, the Federal Reserve said Friday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ):Major banks operating in the United States would be able to withstand a severe global economic crisis with funds to spare, the Federal Reserve said Friday.

The Fed announced the results of its annual bank stress tests, showing the 18 largest financial institutions would suffer losses but still have enough of a capital buffer to continue operating.

"The results confirm that our financial system remains resilient," Fed Vice Chairman Randal Quarles said.

During the 2008 financial crisis, the collapse of the mortgage securities market essentially froze the financial system and the US government had to spend billions to bail out banks.

Banking reform laws required the institutions to significantly increase their capital and shore up their internal risk management to avoid another government rescue.

"The nation's largest banks are significantly stronger than before the crisis and would be well-positioned to support the economy even after a severe shock," Quarles said in a statement.

The Fed subjects banks to a potential global crisis in which the US economy contracts by eight percent and unemployment jumps to 10 percent.

Credit card loans showed the highest losses under the "severely adverse scenario," followed by commercial and industrial loans, at $73 billion and $107 billion respectively, according to the report.

Those two categories amount to 44 percent of the total estimated losses of more than $410 billion.

The institutions tested represent about 70 percent of the assets held by all banks operating in the United States.

All the banks passed, including Deutsche Bank's US subsidiary which failed last year, and others that passed only conditionally.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank United States Deutsche Bank Market All Government Billion

Recent Stories

GCAA calls on air operators to reassess current fl ..

11 minutes ago

Aamir Liaquat’s first wife Bushra nominated for ..

16 minutes ago

Philippines agree to joint China probe over boat s ..

3 minutes ago

Two suspects in deadly Indonesian lighter factory ..

4 minutes ago

Three dead, more feared buried in Cambodia buildin ..

26 minutes ago

Cricket fan apologises after body shaming Sarfaraz ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.