US Fed set to slow rate hikes but signal inflation fight not over

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ):The Federal Reserve started the second day of its policy meeting Wednesday, on growing expectations that it will step down to a smaller interest rate hike as red-hot inflation shows signs of cooling.

But the US central bank is likely to push on with efforts to rein in costs, concerned about the risks of taking its foot off the gas too quickly.

The Fed cranked up the benchmark lending rate seven times last year, including four consecutive 0.75 percentage point increases, lifting borrowing costs in hopes of dampening demand.

The aim is to rein in inflation, which surged to its fastest pace in decades in mid-2022 but has since come off a peak.

In a statement, a Federal Reserve spokesperson said the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meeting started at 9am ET (1400 GMT) as scheduled.