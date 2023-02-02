UrduPoint.com

US Fed Unveils Smaller Rate Hike But Inflation Fight Not Over

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 08:17 PM

US Fed unveils smaller rate hike but inflation fight not over

The Federal Reserve slowed its pace of interest rate hikes Wednesday, tempering its aggressive campaign to rein in costs as inflation cools, while signaling the battle is not yet over

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):The Federal Reserve slowed its pace of interest rate hikes Wednesday, tempering its aggressive campaign to rein in costs as inflation cools, while signaling the battle is not yet over.

The US central bank announced a quarter-point hike to the benchmark lending rate at the end of its two-day policy meeting, taking the rate to a target range of 4.50-4.75 percent.

"Inflation has eased somewhat but remains elevated," said the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in a statement.

It added that recent indicators "point to modest growth in spending and production" as economic activity eases.

But "the committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate" to bring inflation back to policymakers' two percent target over time, the statement said.

The Fed has cranked up interest rates eight times since March 2022, including four consecutive 0.75 percentage point increases, lifting borrowing costs in hopes of dampening demand.

The aim is to lower inflation, which surged to its fastest pace in decades last year but has since come off a peak.

The 0.25 percentage point rise marks a step down from December's half-point hike and bigger spikes last year.

But the FOMC statement suggests rate increases will continue, stressing that officials are "highly attentive to inflation risks" amid fallout from Russia's war against Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Bank March December Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Medlab Middle East 2023 to open next week in Dubai

Medlab Middle East 2023 to open next week in Dubai

5 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches it Innovation St ..

Emirates Health Services launches it Innovation Strategy for 2023-2026

5 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates 3rd unit of Karachi Nuclear Power P ..

PM inaugurates 3rd unit of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant

14 minutes ago
 Record Shell profit on soaring energy prices spark ..

Record Shell profit on soaring energy prices sparks outrage

9 minutes ago
 Pashinyan Says Russia Key Security Partner of Arme ..

Pashinyan Says Russia Key Security Partner of Armenia

9 minutes ago
 ADU, 5ire collaborate to advance blockchain educat ..

ADU, 5ire collaborate to advance blockchain education and research

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.