UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Budget Unsustainable With High, Raising Debt - Federal Reserve Chairman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 04:30 AM

US Federal Budget Unsustainable With High, Raising Debt - Federal Reserve Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The US budget is on an unsustainable path with its record - and raising - debt levels, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a congressional testimony.

"The federal budget is on an unsustainable path, with high and rising debt," Powell told the Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday. "Over time, this outlook could restrain fiscal policymakers' willingness or ability to support economic activity during a downturn."

The Treasury Department announced last week that the US government's outstanding public debt has surpassed $23 trillion for the first time in history.

Powell said he remains concerned that the rising debt can restrain private investment and reduce productivity and overall economic growth.

"Putting the federal budget on a sustainable path would aid the long-term vigor of the US economy and help ensure that policymakers have the space to use fiscal policy to assist in stabilizing the economy if it weakens," Powell said.

Powell also said the Federal Reserve was continually monitoring risks to the financial system and over the past year noted that the overall level of vulnerabilities has remained moderate.

"Overall, investor appetite for risk appears to be within a normal range, although it is elevated in some asset classes," Powell said. "Debt loads of businesses are historically high, but the ratio of household borrowing to income is low relative to its pre-crisis level and has been gradually declining in recent years. The core of the financial sector appears resilient, with leverage low and funding risk limited relative to the levels of recent decades."

Brian Riedl, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, told Sputnik in an interview last week that it was impossible to close the long-term US budget deficit without cuts to Social Security and Medicare, Social Security and health insurance programs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Powell Manhattan Government Loads Limited

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed to present UAE fraternity model to ..

3 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends AED 53 million on ‘ ..

4 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of Dalma Dhow Sa ..

4 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces General Command announces martyrd ..

4 hours ago

Participation of Emirati girls in National and Res ..

4 hours ago

Interior Ministry released memorandum for one-time ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.