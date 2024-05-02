US Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates At 23-year High
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 06:23 PM
The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for a sixth straight meeting on Wednesday, keeping the level at a 23-year high to fight stubborn price increases
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for a sixth straight meeting on Wednesday, keeping the level at a 23-year high to fight stubborn price increases.
At the end of a two-day meeting, central bank policymakers decided unanimously that the Fed would keep the benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.25-5.50 percent, citing a "lack of further progress" towards its two percent inflation target.
"The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks," said the Fed in a statement.
For months, the US central bank has maintained interest rates at an elevated level to cool demand and rein in price increases -- with a slowdown in inflation last year fueling optimism that the first cuts were on the horizon.
But price increases have accelerated, throwing cold water on hopes of a summer rate cut.
The Fed also announced on Wednesday that, starting in June, it would slow the pace of decline of its securities holdings, by "reducing the monthly redemption cap on Treasury securities from $60 billion to $25 billion."
As hope dwindles for rate reductions in the first half of the year, the Fed faces a growing possibility that eventual cuts will coincide with the run-up to November's presidential election.
The timeline may prove uncomfortable given that the Fed, as the independent US central bank, seeks to avoid any appearance of politicization.
Recent Stories
Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to enter CPEC Phase-II
Food authority recovers substandard food items during raids in Nowshera, Jehange ..
Govt to empower women on priority,says PSPA Vice chairman
Ziaullah condemns incident of landmine blast in Duki
Tandoors, restaurants imposed fine
President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan
924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days
FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws awareness seminar
EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against illegal migration
Macron says 'all European nationalists are hidden Brexiteers'
Ghari Habibullah police apprehended rape accused of 9 years old girl
Newly appointed DPO takes charge
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to enter CPEC Phase-II15 minutes ago
-
EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against illegal migration29 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal spearheads strategic review of Federal PPP Policy38 minutes ago
-
Planning Minister directs NHA to complete infrastructure projects without any delay38 minutes ago
-
Yen jump sparks talk of second Japan intervention28 minutes ago
-
Headline Inflation decelerates further to 17.3 percent in April2 hours ago
-
Shell logs 'strong' quarter as earnings fall but top expectations28 minutes ago
-
Markets diverge before Apple earnings, on eve of key US data28 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 444 points28 minutes ago
-
Exports up by 9.10 % to $25 bln in 10 months2 hours ago
-
NAVTTC certified FF Steel's Labour Force through RPL process4 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs 900 per tola to Rs 241,0004 hours ago