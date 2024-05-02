Open Menu

US Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates At 23-year High

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 06:23 PM

US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates at 23-year high

The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for a sixth straight meeting on Wednesday, keeping the level at a 23-year high to fight stubborn price increases

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for a sixth straight meeting on Wednesday, keeping the level at a 23-year high to fight stubborn price increases.

At the end of a two-day meeting, central bank policymakers decided unanimously that the Fed would keep the benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.25-5.50 percent, citing a "lack of further progress" towards its two percent inflation target.

"The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks," said the Fed in a statement.

For months, the US central bank has maintained interest rates at an elevated level to cool demand and rein in price increases -- with a slowdown in inflation last year fueling optimism that the first cuts were on the horizon.

But price increases have accelerated, throwing cold water on hopes of a summer rate cut.

The Fed also announced on Wednesday that, starting in June, it would slow the pace of decline of its securities holdings, by "reducing the monthly redemption cap on Treasury securities from $60 billion to $25 billion."

As hope dwindles for rate reductions in the first half of the year, the Fed faces a growing possibility that eventual cuts will coincide with the run-up to November's presidential election.

The timeline may prove uncomfortable given that the Fed, as the independent US central bank, seeks to avoid any appearance of politicization.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Water Bank Progress Price May June November From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to ente ..

Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to enter CPEC Phase-II

15 minutes ago
 Food authority recovers substandard food items dur ..

Food authority recovers substandard food items during raids in Nowshera, Jehange ..

15 minutes ago
 Govt to empower women on priority,says PSPA Vice c ..

Govt to empower women on priority,says PSPA Vice chairman

15 minutes ago
 Ziaullah condemns incident of landmine blast in Du ..

Ziaullah condemns incident of landmine blast in Duki

15 minutes ago
 Tandoors, restaurants imposed fine

Tandoors, restaurants imposed fine

15 minutes ago
 President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun ..

President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan

24 minutes ago
924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days

924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days

20 minutes ago
 FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws aw ..

FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws awareness seminar

29 minutes ago
 EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against ..

EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against illegal migration

29 minutes ago
 Macron says 'all European nationalists are hidden ..

Macron says 'all European nationalists are hidden Brexiteers'

28 minutes ago
 Ghari Habibullah police apprehended rape accused o ..

Ghari Habibullah police apprehended rape accused of 9 years old girl

29 minutes ago
 Newly appointed DPO takes charge

Newly appointed DPO takes charge

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business