Open Menu

US Federal Reserve Likely To Lift Interest Rates To 22-year High

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 07:03 PM

US Federal Reserve likely to lift interest rates to 22-year high

The US Federal Reserve is poised to announce a fresh quarter-percentage-point hike to its benchmark lending rate on Wednesday to tackle inflation while keeping the option open for more such moves in the coming months

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ):The US Federal Reserve is poised to announce a fresh quarter-percentage-point hike to its benchmark lending rate on Wednesday to tackle inflation while keeping the option open for more such moves in the coming months.

The Fed last month halted its aggressive campaign of monetary tightening after 10 consecutive rate increases to give policymakers more time to assess the health of the world's largest economy.

At the June meeting, members of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) nevertheless indicated they see possibly two additional interest rate hikes this year.

"The forecast is for the Federal Open Market Committee to hike the target range for the fed funds rate by 25bps but maintain a bias toward additional rate hikes, if needed," Oxford Economics' chief US economist Ryan Sweet wrote in a note to clients.

A rate hike on Wednesday, the 11th since the US central bank launched its cycle of monetary tightening in March last year, would raise the Fed's benchmark lending rate to a range between 5.25 and 5.5 per cent -- its highest level in 22 years.

Futures traders see a probability of close to 99 per cent that the Fed will proceed with a quarter-percentage-point hike, according to data from CME Group.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Oxford Chicago Mercantile Exchange March June Market From

Recent Stories

Court again summons Imran Khan for statement in to ..

Court again summons Imran Khan for statement in toshakhana case

3 minutes ago
 Skardu witnesses huge surge in flights

Skardu witnesses huge surge in flights

43 seconds ago
 Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits east of Vanuatu: USG ..

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits east of Vanuatu: USGS

45 seconds ago
 Single-use plastic items banned in Capital from Au ..

Single-use plastic items banned in Capital from August 1: Federal Minister for C ..

46 seconds ago
 Hungarian Parliament Would Veto Ukraine's Accessi ..

Hungarian Parliament Would Veto Ukraine's Accession to NATO - Party Head

48 seconds ago
 One Killed, 16 Injured in Cargo Vessel Fire Off Du ..

One Killed, 16 Injured in Cargo Vessel Fire Off Dutch Coast - Reports

50 seconds ago
Sharjah Ruler approves UOS’ 264 scholarships for ..

Sharjah Ruler approves UOS’ 264 scholarships for postgraduate students

22 minutes ago
 Sherry unveils country's first-ever National Adapt ..

Sherry unveils country's first-ever National Adaptation Plan

23 minutes ago
 NMDC Group doubles first half net profit to AED 88 ..

NMDC Group doubles first half net profit to AED 881mn

52 minutes ago
 Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Ban ..

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: ministry

28 minutes ago
 Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader ..

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara

28 minutes ago
 Arab League, Vietnam sign MoU to strengthen ties

Arab League, Vietnam sign MoU to strengthen ties

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business