US Federal Reserve Not Done Propping Up US Economy - New York Fed President Williams

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Federal Reserve is not done with its work in propping up the US economy from the debilitating effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and plans to do more on top of its multi-trillion Dollar programs aimed at financial and credit markets, New York Fed President John Williams said Thursday.

"Our work is not done. The Federal Reserve is also standing up programs to support the flow of credit to households, businesses, and state and local governments, so that they can weather this storm and continue to do their work, both now and when normal life resumes," Williams said in a webinar address to the Economic Club of New York.

The Fed announced last week up to $2.3 trillion in funding that would include support to corners of financial markets hardest hit by the COVID-19. The Fed support came as US jobless claims surged for a fourth straight week, rising by more than 5.2 million to bring the total number of jobs lost in the past month to about 22 million.

Williams said the Fed planned to provide additional support aimed at different parts of the economy and work through different channels.

"One set of programs supports the availability of credit to businesses ” importantly, including small and medium-sized businesses ” through loans, commercial paper, and corporate bonds. The second set of programs targets the availability of credit to states and municipalities," he said. "But we cannot act alone: fiscal policy is also playing a critically important role. In particular, it can do what monetary policy cannot: provide for the public health response and transfer income to those most affected by the outbreak."

The Treasury has gotten a $2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress that, among other relief, issues direct checks to Americans and some $350 billion in total aid to small businesses. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has also announced tentative plans for a coronavirus bond issue to raise more funds for the pandemic.

