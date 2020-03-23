US Federal Reserve Says to Buy Treasury Securities to Support US Economy Amid Pandemic

The Federal Reserve said on Monday it will use all tools at its disposal, including buying as many bonds as needed, to support the US economy amid the coronavirus crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The Federal Reserve said on Monday it will use all tools at its disposal, including buying as many bonds as needed, to support the US economy amid the coronavirus crisis.

"The Federal Reserve is committed to use its full range of tools to support the US economy in this challenging time and thereby promote its maximum employment and price stability goals," the central bank said in a statement. "The Federal Reserve will continue to purchase Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions."

The Fed has already cut interest rates twice this month by 1.5 percentage points to bring them to between zero and 0.25 percent.

The central bank said its latest support measures will include purchase of agency commercial mortgage-backed securities large-scale overnight and term repurchase agreement operations.

"The Committee will continue to closely monitor market conditions, and will assess the appropriate pace of its securities purchases at future meetings," it added.

In a related statement, the Fed said it was also making a technical change to its definition of the "total loss absorbing capacity" of US banks to enable them to continue lending to creditworthy households and businesses.

"The interim final rule will phase in gradually, as intended, the automatic restrictions associated with a firm's 'total loss absorbing capacity,' or TLAC, buffer requirements, if the levels decline," the central bank said. "TLAC is an additional cushion of capital and long-term debt that could be used to recapitalize a bank if it is in distress. The change will facilitate the use of firms' buffers to promote lending activity to households and businesses."

It added that over the past decade, US banks of all sizes have built up substantial levels of capital and liquidity in excess of their minimum requirements, and the TLAC amendment will further strengthen them.