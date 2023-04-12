Close
US Federal Reserve Sees 'Mild Recession' In Later 2023, Recovery In 2 Years

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Policymakers at the Federal Reserve have projected that the United States will experience a "mild recession" later this year that could take two years to overcome, minutes of the central bank's policy meeting from March showed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Policymakers at the Federal Reserve have projected that the United States will experience a "mild recession" later this year that could take two years to overcome, minutes of the central bank's policy meeting from March showed.

"Given their assessment of the potential economic effects of the recent banking-sector developments, the staff's projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years," the minutes from the March 22 meeting said.

