UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Federal Reserve Warns Virus 'poses Considerable Risks'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:47 AM

US Federal Reserve warns virus 'poses considerable risks'

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday the coronavirus pandemic has already caused "tremendous" health and economic hardship, and warned the damage to the US economy will continue

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ):The Federal Reserve said Wednesday the coronavirus pandemic has already caused "tremendous" health and economic hardship, and warned the damage to the US economy will continue.

The crisis "will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term," the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said at the conclusion of its two-day meeting.

The central bank kept the benchmark interest rate at zero, and said it will remain there until the economy has weathered the crisis and is ready to resume growth.

The Fed statement followed the shock announcement that the US economy collapsed in the first quarter, an early sign of the damage wrought by the coronavirus.

The 4.8 percent contraction in GDP in the first three months of the year was all the more worrying since the most strict business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders did not occur until the final weeks of March.

Economists are predicting a decline in growth by as much as 40 percent in the second quarter amid the collapse in consumer spending and business investment.

Job losses have hit 26 million since mid-March, and companies are beginning to make more permanent cuts due to the uncertain outlook, including aerospace giant Boeing, which plans to slash 10 percent of its workforce.

The central bank had moved quickly to get ahead of the bad news, with the FOMC slashing the benchmark lending rate to zero by the middle of last month following two emergency meetings.

It pledged to hold rates at zero "until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.""The coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world. The virus and the measures taken to protect public health are inducing sharp declines in economic activity and a surge in job losses," the FOMC said.

The committee pledged to continue its efforts to inject funds into the financial system to ensure it doesn't freeze up and also buy US Treasury debt, mortgage-backed securities and other corporate debt "in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Job Bank Buy Price United States March Market All Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pak Army soldier embraces martyrdom in result of I ..

6 minutes ago

China's airlines, oil firms post big Q1 virus loss ..

7 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 April 2020

2 hours ago

Arab League Meets Thursday to Discuss Israeli Plan ..

2 minutes ago

Equities, crude surge in Asia on hopes for virus t ..

2 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.