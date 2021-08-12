US Federal Trade Commission to Monitor, Address High Gasoline Prices - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is tasked with monitoring and addressing illegal activity in the country's gasoline market behind high gasoline prices, US President Joe Biden said during remarks about the economy on Wednesday.

"Today, my director of the National Economic Council has asked the chair of the Federal Trade Commission to use every available tool to monitor the US gasoline market and address any illegal conduct that might be contributing to price increases at the pump while the cost of a barrel of oil is going down," Biden said.

Brian Deese, the Director of the National Economic Council, wrote a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan on Wednesday to make the request, citing divergences between oil prices and gasoline prices at the pump during this summer driving season.

Deese said Biden wants to ensure that consumers are not paying more than is reasonable due to illegal or anti-competitive practices.

The letter was also sent to officials from the Justice Department, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the National Association of Attorneys General, who Deese said would also be "valuable partners" in the effort.