Open Menu

US Fed's Favored Inflation Gauge Ticks Up In October

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 12:06 AM

US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in October

US inflation -- set to be a key issue for incoming president Donald Trump -- accelerated slightly last month, according to data published Wednesday, underscoring price pressures in the world's largest economy

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) US inflation -- set to be a key issue for incoming president Donald Trump -- accelerated slightly last month, according to data published Wednesday, underscoring price pressures in the world's largest economy.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 2.3 percent in the 12 months to October, up from 2.1 percent in September, the Commerce Department announced in a statement.

This was in line with the median forecast from economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

Despite the small uptick last month, headline PCE inflation remains close to the Fed's long-term target of two percent, keeping the bank's inflation fight largely on track.

The Fed -- the independent US central bank -- is responsible for tackling inflation and unemployment, largely by hiking or lowering interest rates to affect demand.

This indirectly impacts the cost of borrowing for consumers and businesses, affecting everything from mortgages to car loans.

"What I think, particularly from a market perspective, catches your eye is that the inflation readings came in right as expected," Nationwide chief economist Kathy Bostjancic told AFP.

"Those readings are encouraging enough, in our opinion, for the Federal Reserve to go ahead and cut rates 25 basis points next month," she added.

"But you know, it's still a close call."

- Rise in healthcare costs -

The increase in inflation was driven by the services sector, where prices increased by 3.9 percent from a year earlier. Goods prices decreased 1.0 percent over the same period.

The largest contributor to the increase was healthcare, a category that includes both hospitals and outpatient services, the Commerce Department said.

On a monthly basis, the PCE price index rose 0.2 percent between September and October, the same as the month prior, the Commerce Department said. This was also in line with expectations.

Excluding the volatile food and energy segments, the core PCE price index was up 2.8 percent from a year earlier, and by 0.3 percent from a month earlier.

Personal income rose 0.6 percent month-on-month, an acceleration from September, when it rose by 0.3 percent.

The rate of personal saving as a percentage of disposable income rose to 4.4 percent, up slightly from a revised figure of 4.1 percent a month earlier.

This indicates that consumers saved more of their money last month than they did in September.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Trump Car Bank Same Price Money September October Market Commerce From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

1 minute ago
 China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: C ..

China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: Chinese CG

1 minute ago
 Coffee price heats up on tight Brazil crop fears

Coffee price heats up on tight Brazil crop fears

1 minute ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

1 minute ago
 Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of c ..

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country:PMD

2 hours ago
 Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for expl ..

Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for exploiting workers

2 hours ago
Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, jour ..

Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, journalists by PTI protesters

2 hours ago
 KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

2 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan ..

Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan Bank, provision of all facili ..

2 hours ago
 Scooters to be given to female students of univers ..

Scooters to be given to female students of universities: CM Bugti

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandap ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur presides over meeting on Ku ..

2 hours ago
 KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hint ..

KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hints more AE projects

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business