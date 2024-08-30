Open Menu

US Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Steady As Rate Cut Looms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 06:55 PM

US Fed's preferred inflation gauge steady as rate cut looms

The US Federal Reserve's favored measure of inflation held steady in July according to government data Friday, sustaining expectations that the central bank is on its way to interest rate cuts starting next month

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index edged up on a monthly basis from 0.1 percent in June to 0.2 percent last month, in line with analysts' expectations.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index edged up on a monthly basis from 0.1 percent in June to 0.2 percent last month, in line with analysts' expectations.

But from the same period a year ago, the PCE price index held firm at 2.5 percent, the Department of Commerce said.

Excluding the volatile food and energy segments, PCE inflation was also steady.

These add to signs that the Fed will begin to lower the benchmark lending rate from its current decades-high level at its September policy meeting -- after rapidly raising borrowing costs to tackle soaring inflation in recent years.

"Economic fundamentals continue to point to sustainable disinflation," said EY chief economist Gregory Daco ahead of the data release.

There has been increased pricing sensitivity, reduced markups and easing in shelter cost inflation, he said, alongside moderating wage growth and strong productivity growth.

"Unless labor conditions deteriorate materially in the coming weeks, we continue to expect a majority of policymakers will favor a 25-basis-points cut in September," Daco added.

