US Fifth Fleet Says Aware of Attack on Oil Tankers in Gulf of Oman

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The US Navy's Fifth Fleet is aware of an attack on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, while it currently has no detailed information, a spokesperson of the Fifth Fleet told Sputnik on Thursday.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations organization has said earlier that the United Kingdom and its partners are investigating the incident in the Gulf of Oman following media reports about the attack.

According to Iranian and Arabic media, two explosions took place there as two oil tankers were attacked.

"We are aware of the reported attack on tankers in the Gulf of Oman but we don't have any information right now," the spokesperson said.