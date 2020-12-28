(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The new US financial package for "countering Russian influence" is aimed at the containment of Russia's development rather than the promotion of democracy, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said on Monday.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump signed the government's spending package for the next fiscal year, including the COVID-19 emergency relief. Kosachev pointed out that the package earmarked $290 million for "countering Russian influence."

"In particular, the document bans the funding of activities that might advance Russia's strategic aims. I stress ” not the aims of the Russian president or Russian 'oligarchs," but Russia itself. This is a document for the containment of our development and not for countering unwanted authorities. Where else do the US authorities see tools to confront Russia? The funds will be spent on 'democracy development' programs in Russia, European countries, Eurasia and Central Asia," Kosachev said on Facebook.

As noted by the lawmaker, the US budget document contains 29 pages dedicated specifically to Russia and the intended restrictions against it. This includes the restrictions aimed both at direct economic damage, such as new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, and what Kosachev described as "hybrid war" against Russia.

As an example, the lawmaker cited the United States' funding of anti-Russian politicians in countries neighboring Russia under the pretext of promoting democracy. Another recipient of US state funding toward this purpose are the Voice of America and the Radio Liberty broadcasters. It is the behavior like this that has prompted the Russian government to toughen its legislation on the so-called foreign agents ” foreign-funded individuals and entities engaged in political activities in Russia.

The fact that the money earmarked for "countering Russian influence" is almost the same as "countering Chinese influence" is indicative of that Russia's concerns about Washington's hostility are not exaggerated, the lawmaker continued.

"Opinions are still being voiced in Russia, even despite the continuous sanctions and campaigns by the US, that we are of no interest in the US and that all our concerns and countermeasures are a result of some sort of fixation on America and 'paranoia,'" Kosachev said.

The Russian lawmaker said it is instructive that financial documents like the new package, which the authorities in the United States always approach with exceptional pedantry, make obvious that Washington's veneer of "indifference" toward Russia is greatly exaggerated.