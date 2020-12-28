UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Financial Package Aimed At Containing Russia's Development - Senior Russian Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

US Financial Package Aimed at Containing Russia's Development - Senior Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The new US financial package for "countering Russian influence" is aimed at the containment of Russia's development rather than the promotion of democracy, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said on Monday.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump signed the government's spending package for the next fiscal year, including the COVID-19 emergency relief. Kosachev pointed out that the package earmarked $290 million for "countering Russian influence."

"In particular, the document bans the funding of activities that might advance Russia's strategic aims. I stress ” not the aims of the Russian president or Russian 'oligarchs," but Russia itself. This is a document for the containment of our development and not for countering unwanted authorities. Where else do the US authorities see tools to confront Russia? The funds will be spent on 'democracy development' programs in Russia, European countries, Eurasia and Central Asia," Kosachev said on Facebook.

As noted by the lawmaker, the US budget document contains 29 pages dedicated specifically to Russia and the intended restrictions against it. This includes the restrictions aimed both at direct economic damage, such as new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, and what Kosachev described as "hybrid war" against Russia.

As an example, the lawmaker cited the United States' funding of anti-Russian politicians in countries neighboring Russia under the pretext of promoting democracy. Another recipient of US state funding toward this purpose are the Voice of America and the Radio Liberty broadcasters. It is the behavior like this that has prompted the Russian government to toughen its legislation on the so-called foreign agents ” foreign-funded individuals and entities engaged in political activities in Russia.

The fact that the money earmarked for "countering Russian influence" is almost the same as "countering Chinese influence" is indicative of that Russia's concerns about Washington's hostility are not exaggerated, the lawmaker continued.

"Opinions are still being voiced in Russia, even despite the continuous sanctions and campaigns by the US, that we are of no interest in the US and that all our concerns and countermeasures are a result of some sort of fixation on America and 'paranoia,'" Kosachev said.

The Russian lawmaker said it is instructive that financial documents like the new package, which the authorities in the United States always approach with exceptional pedantry, make obvious that Washington's veneer of "indifference" toward Russia is greatly exaggerated.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China Washington Democracy Budget Facebook Trump Nord Same United States Money Gas Sunday All Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram celebrates Aiyla Akramâ€™s birthday

10 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of UAE Cou ..

15 minutes ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology devel ..

15 minutes ago

Football is beacon of hope and harbinger of peace, ..

15 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE&#039;s fir ..

15 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources highlights preparednes ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.