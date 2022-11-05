US Financial Shock Risk Greater With Market Volatility of Past 6 Months - Fed Vice Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The odds of a US financial shock have risen with the market volatility caused by international events in the past six months, even as domestic economic conditions have stabilized, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Friday.

"Today's environment of rapid synchronous global monetary policy tightening, elevated inflation, and high uncertainty associated with the pandemic and the war raises the risk that a shock could lead to the amplification of vulnerabilities, for instance due to strained liquidity in core financial markets or hidden leverage," Brainard said in comments released along with the Fed's Financial Stability Report.

Investors, economists and business leaders have warned for sometime now that the United States could land in a recession just 2.5 years after the last slowdown that broke out with the coronavirus pandemic in mid-2020. One reason for that would be the Fed's aggressive hike rates that have added 400 basis points to key lending rates over the past nine months alone, from a pandemic-era environment of zero rates.

Brainard said the market volatility over the past six months uncovered by the Fed in the Financial Stability demonstrated the importance of identifying, analyzing, and closely monitoring financial system vulnerabilities.

Household and business indebtedness has remained generally stable over the period, and on aggregate households and businesses have maintained the ability to cover debt servicing despite raising interest rates, Brainard said.

The US economy did sputter in the first two quarters of the year, with back-to-back negative growth rates of 1.6% and 0.6% in Gross Domestic Product that technically placed the nation in a recession. Third-quarter GDP, however, came in at a resilient 2.6%, raising questions of whether another economic slowdown was likely or a soft-landing was possible instead.