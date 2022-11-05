UrduPoint.com

US Financial Shock Risk Greater With Market Volatility Of Past 6 Months - Fed Vice Chair

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 02:20 AM

US Financial Shock Risk Greater With Market Volatility of Past 6 Months - Fed Vice Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The odds of a US financial shock have risen with the market volatility caused by international events in the past six months, even as domestic economic conditions have stabilized, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Friday.

"Today's environment of rapid synchronous global monetary policy tightening, elevated inflation, and high uncertainty associated with the pandemic and the war raises the risk that a shock could lead to the amplification of vulnerabilities, for instance due to strained liquidity in core financial markets or hidden leverage," Brainard said in comments released along with the Fed's Financial Stability Report.

Investors, economists and business leaders have warned for sometime now that the United States could land in a recession just 2.5 years after the last slowdown that broke out with the coronavirus pandemic in mid-2020. One reason for that would be the Fed's aggressive hike rates that have added 400 basis points to key lending rates over the past nine months alone, from a pandemic-era environment of zero rates.

Brainard said the market volatility over the past six months uncovered by the Fed in the Financial Stability demonstrated the importance of identifying, analyzing, and closely monitoring financial system vulnerabilities.

Household and business indebtedness has remained generally stable over the period, and on aggregate households and businesses have maintained the ability to cover debt servicing despite raising interest rates, Brainard said.

The US economy did sputter in the first two quarters of the year, with back-to-back negative growth rates of 1.6% and 0.6% in Gross Domestic Product that technically placed the nation in a recession. Third-quarter GDP, however, came in at a resilient 2.6%, raising questions of whether another economic slowdown was likely or a soft-landing was possible instead.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Lead United States Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad ..

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad incident

2 hours ago
 White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Vis ..

White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Visited Kiev to Discuss $400Mln A ..

2 hours ago
 Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippi ..

Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippines - Disaster Agency

2 hours ago
 Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auctio ..

Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auction

3 hours ago
 Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts ..

Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts of world, including Pakistan: ..

3 hours ago
 G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ba ..

G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ballistic Missile Test Launches ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.