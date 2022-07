US Finds Russian, Trinbagonian Ammonium Nitrate Solutions Do Not Harm American Industry

Ammonium nitrate solutions from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago do not harm industry in the United States, the US International Trade Commission (USITC) said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Ammonium nitrate solutions from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago do not harm industry in the United States, the US International Trade Commission (USITC) said on Monday.

"The U.S. International Trade Commission has made a negative determination in its final investigation concerning Urea Ammonium Nitrate Solutions from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago," the press release said.

The determination halts the US from imposing anti-dumping measures on urea ammonium nitrate solutions imported from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago.