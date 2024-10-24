US Fines Apple And Goldman Sachs Over Apple Card
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 06:54 PM
The United States fined Apple and Goldman Sachs a total of $89 million on Wednesday, accusing them of deceiving users of the iPhone-maker's credit card
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The United States fined Apple and Goldman Sachs a total of $89 million on Wednesday, accusing them of deceiving users of the iPhone-maker's credit card.
Customer service breakdowns and misrepresentations affected hundreds of thousands of users of Apple Card, launched in a collaboration with the US banking titan in 2019, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said.
Apple failed to send tens of thousands of customer disputes about credit card transactions to Goldman Sachs, and when it did the bank did not follow federal requirements for investigating claims, the bureau said.
The bureau also said Apple and Goldman Sachs misled buyers about getting interest-free payment plans automatically when paying for Apple devices with the card, resulting in people unexpectedly paying for the debt.
"Apple and Goldman Sachs illegally sidestepped their legal obligations for Apple Card borrowers," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a release.
"Big Tech companies and big Wall Street firms should not behave as if they are exempt from federal law."
Chopra added that the bureau is banning Goldman Sachs from offering a new consumer credit card unless it can show it will follow the law.
The CFPB criticized Apple and Goldman for launching Apple Card "despite third-party warnings to Goldman that the Apple Card disputes system was not ready due to technological issues."
As a result, Apple Card customers faced long waits for refunds and some saw their credit scores suffer, according to the bureau.
"We worked diligently to address certain technological and operational challenges that we experienced after launch and have already handled them with impacted customers," a Goldman Sachs spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.
An Apple spokesperson told AFP that "upon learning about these inadvertent issues years ago, Apple worked closely with Goldman Sachs to quickly address them and help impacted customers."
"While we strongly disagree with the CFPB's characterization of Apple's conduct, we have aligned with them on an agreement."
The CFPB ordered Goldman Sachs to pay at least $19.8 million in compensation and a $45 million fine, while Apple was hit with a $25 million fine.
Recent Stories
AIOU establishes museum to preserve 50 Years of historical legacy
Irfan Siddiqui praises Uzbekistan's initiative to commence flights operaiton
UN chief urges peace in Ukraine during Russia trip
World more prepared than ever for tsunamis: ocean experts
Adl Deputy Commissioner visits Hamza Foundation
Gaza rescuers say 17 killed, dozens wounded in Israel strike on school
US bolsters TB detection in Sindh with mobile vans, X-ray machines
16 killed,1638 injured in 1467 RTCs in Punjab
SSP Traffic conducts visit to tackle public traffic issues
US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference ..
COLABS raises $2m in pre-series A funding, eyes expansion into Saudi Arabia
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan reviews 'Foreign-Funded Development Projects'2 hours ago
-
COLABS raises $2m in pre-series A funding, eyes expansion into Saudi Arabia3 hours ago
-
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark4 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Cars' sale up 25% to 20,068 units during Jul-Sep 20246 hours ago
-
Review meeting held to convert agricultural land into housing societies6 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.2,300 to Rs.283,100 per tola6 hours ago
-
SECP, FPCCI ,MOHR hold advocacy session on gender reforms6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Thursday8 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan exports over 8.7 tons of gold in first 8 months22 minutes ago