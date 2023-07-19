Open Menu

US Fining Deutsche Bank $186Mln For Failing To Address Money Laundering - Federal Reserve

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 10:24 PM

US Fining Deutsche Bank $186Mln for Failing to Address Money Laundering - Federal Reserve

The United States is fining Deutsche Bank approximately $186 million for failing to address money laundering concerns, the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The United States is fining Deutsche Bank approximately $186 million for failing to address money laundering concerns, the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors said in a statement on Wednesday.

"First, the Board issued a consent order and a $186 million fine based on unsafe and unsound practices and violations of the Board's 2015 and 2017 consent orders with Deutsche Bank relating to sanctions compliance and anti-money laundering controls," the statement said.

The Fed Board of Governors found that Deutsche Bank made insufficient progress under the consent orders and had deficient anti-money laundering internal controls, the statement also said.

The fine includes a penalty of $140.1 million in connection with violations of the orders, as well as a $46.2 million penalty related to governance practices involving Deutsche Bank's relationship with Danske Bank's Estonia branch, the statement added.

The Board of Governors separately released a written agreement with Deutsche Bank to prioritize completion of several critical requirements of prior orders, according to the statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fine Bank Progress Estonia United States Money 2017 2015 Deutsche Bank Agreement Million

Recent Stories

National IT seminar to converge efforts for IT gro ..

National IT seminar to converge efforts for IT growth; its role in sustainable d ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to President ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to President Erdogan of Türkiye

49 minutes ago
 441 private establishments violated Emiratisation ..

441 private establishments violated Emiratisation decisions in 1 year: MoHRE

1 hour ago
 African Development Bank Pledges $87.1Mln to Suppo ..

African Development Bank Pledges $87.1Mln to Support Tunisia's Grain Import Syst ..

4 minutes ago
 England's Broad joins 600 Test wicket club

England's Broad joins 600 Test wicket club

21 minutes ago
 CPO holds meeting with traders to review security ..

CPO holds meeting with traders to review security arrangements

21 minutes ago
People' trust not to be compromised at any cost: H ..

People' trust not to be compromised at any cost: Haji Zubair Ali

21 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt signs MoU with Google for 2000 yo ..

Balochistan govt signs MoU with Google for 2000 youth's scholarship

4 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices to respondents in Toshakhana ca ..

IHC serves notices to respondents in Toshakhana case

21 minutes ago
 Govt goal-oriented overseas employment policy brin ..

Govt goal-oriented overseas employment policy bring joy on faces of KP's youth

4 minutes ago
 South Africa Recognizes Its Obligations When Decid ..

South Africa Recognizes Its Obligations When Deciding on Putin's Participation i ..

21 minutes ago
 FM highlights effectiveness of reforms, approaches ..

FM highlights effectiveness of reforms, approaches in face of fast changing worl ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business