US Firm ConocoPhilips to Voluntarily Reduce Oil Production by 225,000 bdp - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The US energy firm ConocoPhillips will voluntarily reduce its oil production in the coming weeks by around 225,000 barrels per day as part if its efforts to help stabilize markets, the company announced in a statement on Thursday.

"At Surmont, the company is currently cutting back production due to low Western Canada Select prices.

By May, the company expects to reduce production by approximately 100,000 barrels of oil per day (BOD) gross to 35,000 BOD gross," the statement said. "In addition, beginning in May, the company plans to begin curtailing production across its Lower 48 region. Initially, the company expects to curtail about 125,000 BOD gross. Curtailment decisions will be made on a month-to-month basis, and are subject to operating agreements and contractual obligations."