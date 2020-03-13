US Firms Ready to 'Immediately' Start Selling Oil to Belarus - State Dept.

US energy companies are prepared to immediately start selling oil to Belarus at market prices, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) US energy companies are prepared to immediately start selling oil to Belarus at market prices, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release on Friday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei," the release said. "The Secretary affirmed the willingness of US companies to begin immediately selling oil to Belarus at competitive market prices."