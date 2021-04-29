US First Quarter GDP Grows by 6.4% - Commerce Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The US gross domestic product likely expanded by 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2021, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, as the world's largest economy rebounded sharply from the lows of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2021, according to the 'advance' estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis," the Commerce Department said in statement.

Typically, the department issues three GDP readings for each quarter, with this being its first estimate for the January to March period.