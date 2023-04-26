UrduPoint.com

US First Republic Bank Shares Hit New Record Lows After Losing Roughly Half Their Value

Shares in the US regional bank First Republic were down another 30% on Wednesday after losing roughly half their value a day earlier

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Shares in the US regional bank First Republic were down another 30% on Wednesday after losing roughly half their value a day earlier.

Trading in First Republic was briefly halted at least twice on Wednesday morning as share values dropped by over 30% to reach as low as almost $5.

First Republic Bank's stock nosedived by close to 50% on Tuesday after the lender reported that depositors had withdrawn more than $100 billion in the past quarter amid the Silicon Valley Bank crisis.

More Stories From Business

