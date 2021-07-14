UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Fiscal 2021 Budget Deficit At $2.24 Trillion, Growing By $174Bln In June - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Fiscal 2021 Budget Deficit at $2.24 Trillion, Growing By $174Bln in June - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The US budget deficit stands at $2.24 trillion in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, after growing by $174 billion in June, the Treasury Department said in its monthly balance sheet reported on Tuesday.

Outlays for October to June amounted to $5.29 trillion while receipts totaled $3.06 trillion, resulting in the rounded-up deficit of $2.

24 trillion, according to the balance sheet.

The US budget deficit for all 2020 was $3.13 trillion. The gap for the current year is growing at about the same pace, reaching 72 percent within nine months of the financial year.

The current deficit includes a $900 billion COVID-19 bill passed under the Trump administration in November and an additional relief of $1.9 trillion by the Biden administration in March.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Trump Same March June October November 2020 All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

US to Announce New Action on Ransomware Attacks La ..

16 minutes ago

India Temporarily Closes Embassy in North Korea Du ..

16 minutes ago

US Looking for Ways to Support Cuban Protesters Co ..

16 minutes ago

Moscow Patriarchate's External Affairs Chief to Sp ..

38 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence honours winners of 4th UAE Arm ..

1 hour ago

Russian Delegation to Visit Egypt to Assess Epidem ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.