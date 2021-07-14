US Fiscal 2021 Budget Deficit at $2.24 Trillion, Growing By $174Bln in June - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The US budget deficit stands at $2.24 trillion in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, after growing by $174 billion in June, the Treasury Department said in its monthly balance sheet reported on Tuesday.

Outlays for October to June amounted to $5.29 trillion while receipts totaled $3.06 trillion, resulting in the rounded-up deficit of $2.

24 trillion, according to the balance sheet.

The US budget deficit for all 2020 was $3.13 trillion. The gap for the current year is growing at about the same pace, reaching 72 percent within nine months of the financial year.

The current deficit includes a $900 billion COVID-19 bill passed under the Trump administration in November and an additional relief of $1.9 trillion by the Biden administration in March.