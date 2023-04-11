US Forces Escort 32 Trucks With Syrian Oil to Neighboring Iraq - Reports

US forces were seen escorting 32 tanks filled with Syrian oil to neighboring Iraq from the occupied northeastern territories, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday, citing local sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) US forces were seen escorting 32 tanks filled with Syrian oil to neighboring Iraq from the occupied northeastern territories, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday, citing local sources.

"A convoy belongs to US occupation consisting of 77 vehicles, including 32 tanks filled with stolen oil from the Syrian fields, in addition to six military armored vehicles headed through the illegitimate al-Walid crossing (in the province of Al-Hasakah) towards the US occupation bases in Iraqi territory," the sources told the news agency.

In late March, US troops transported 80 tanks with oil from Syria's al-Jazeera fields to its bases in Iraq, according to SANA.

Last year, Syrian Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad estimated damage sustained by the country's oil and gas industry during 11 years of the civil war in the country at $107 billion. He said Damascus would seek reparations from the United States, which controls Syria's resources-rich territories in the north and northeast.

The US military is illegally stationed in the provinces of Raqqa, Deir ez-Zur and Al-Hasakah, where Syria's largest oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the presence of the US military in the country violates the country's sovereignty and international law.