US Forces Send 45 Vehicles With Syrian Oil, Wheat Into Iraq - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) The US military has sent out 45 trucks with wheat and oil from Syria to Iraq, the Syrian state-run agency SANA reported on Sunday.

The convoy of 45 vehicles left the northeastern province of Al Hasakah and went through the Al Waleed border crossing into northern Iraq, according to local sources.

The US military, along with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, exercise control over territories in northern and northeastern Syria, where the country's major oil and gas fields are located. Damascus has decried the US presence there as occupation and pillaging.

