US Forces To Remain In Syria To Fight Islamic State, Protect Oil Fields - Esper

Sumaira FH 29 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:02 PM

US Forces to Remain in Syria to Fight Islamic State, Protect Oil Fields - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) US forces in Syria will continue to counter Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) operations with its partners and further maintain its existing mission to protect oil fields there from the terror group, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a press conference on Monday.

"Our mission remains what it was in 2014 to (ensure) the continuing defeat of ISIS [Islamic State]," Esper told reporters. "US troops will remain positioned in the strategic area to deny ISIS access to [oil]... The United States will remain focused to defeat the ISIS coalition."

The US military task remained to secure the oil fields in the region and to continue to secure the area, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley said during the press conference.

