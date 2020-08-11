UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Forecasts 2020 Brent Oil Price To Rise From $40.5 To $41.4 Per Barrel - Energy Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

US Forecasts 2020 Brent Oil Price to Rise From $40.5 to $41.4 Per Barrel - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The United States is predicting an increase in Brent spot prices in 2020 from $40.5 per barrel to $41.42 per barrel, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday.

"Global petroleum demand continued to recover in July, but continued growth in global coronavirus cases could bring renewed lockdown measures and presents considerable uncertainty to global oil demand for the remainder of the year," the report said.

Tuesday's outlook forecasts $49.53 per barrel in 2021, down from $49.7 in the July outlook.

The EIA has lowered US crude oil production estimates for 2020 by 370,000 barrels per day from the estimate in the previous Short Term Energy Outlook. The EIA said it expects crude oil production to average 11.3 million barrels per day in 2020 and 11.1 million barrels per day in 2021, down from the 12.2 million barrels per day in 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil United States July 2019 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

2 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

2 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

3 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

3 hours ago

Arab Youth concur on three priorities as cornersto ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.