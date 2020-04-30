UrduPoint.com
US Forms Unit Comprised Of Arab Fighters From SDF To Guard Oil Fields In Syria - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:01 AM

The United States is forming a military unit to protect oil fields located to the east from Euphrates river in Syria, the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency reported Wednesday, citing local sources, adding that at least 1,000 Arab fighters from the mainly Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will serve under US command in this unit

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The United States is forming a military unit to protect oil fields located to the east from Euphrates river in Syria, the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency reported Wednesday, citing local sources, adding that at least 1,000 Arab fighters from the mainly Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will serve under US command in this unit.

Arab fighters would also oppose pro-Iranian groups who support Syrian government forces in the northeastern province of Deir ez-Zor, according to Anadolu's sources.

The US would pay $350 a month to the members of the new unit, while SDF fighters get paid just $100 a month, the Turkish agency continued.

According to Anadolu, the unit will be trained in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah, not far from the Syria-Iraq border. SDF's Kurdish commanders initially opposed the US plans, but later had to agree, the agency reported, citing sources.

