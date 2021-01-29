US, French Economy Chiefs Speak by Phone About Digital Tax, Trade Tensions

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire spoke on Thursday with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the controversial digital tax on US tech giants and the trade legacy of the previous US administration.

The phone call was their first conversation since Yellen was confirmed as the 78th secretary of the Treasury on Tuesday. The French Ministry of Economy said Le Maire congratulated Yellen on her appointment.

"Bruno Le Maire and Janet Yellen also agreed on the need to find multilateral solutions to many of the issues facing the global economy, including addressing the tax challenges of efficiently and equitably taxing the income of multinational firms," a press release read.

They also mentioned the need to reduce trade tensions between the US and Europe. Le Maire insisted that US tariffs on French wines were of a "very penalizing nature."

The US threatened last year to impose an import tax worth $1.3 billion on French cosmetics and handbags after claiming that France's digital services tax unfairly targeted Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon. Earlier this month, Washington slapped French winemakers with 25 percent tariffs over its long-running feud with the EU over Airbus subsidies.