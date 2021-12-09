UrduPoint.com

US Fuel Price Down From 7-Year High, But Won't Show Yet In Friday Inflation Report - Biden

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:58 PM

US Fuel Price Down From 7-Year High, But Won't Show Yet in Friday Inflation Report - Biden

President Joe Biden said his administration has succeeded in bringing down pump prices of US fuel from seven-year highs through the release of emergency oil reserves and other measures, but the change will not yet be reflected in a key inflation report due Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) President Joe Biden said his administration has succeeded in bringing down pump prices of US fuel from seven-year highs through the release of emergency oil reserves and other measures, but the change will not yet be reflected in a key inflation report due Friday.

"The information being released tomorrow on energy in November does not reflect today's reality, and it does not reflect the expected price decreases in the weeks and months ahead, such as in the auto market," Biden said in a White House statement released ahead of Friday's Consumer Price Index report.

The so-called CPI report, which represents a basket of products ranging from gasoline and health care to groceries and rents, showed a 6.2% increase year-on-year in October, its most since November 1990.

For November, Biden said, the CPI should be elevated again, driven in part by energy prices and used car prices.

"Fortunately, in the weeks since the data for tomorrow's inflation report was collected, energy prices have dropped," the president said. "The price of gas at the pump has already begun to fall nationally, and real pump prices in 20 states are now lower than the 20-year average.

"

US pump prices of gasoline on the average were at $3.338 per gallon on Thursday, down from $3.419 a month ago, the American automobile Association said.

Despite the drop, they remained significantly higher from the year-ago level of $2.158, AAA figures showed.

The Biden administration managed to bring pump prices down from the 2014 highs they were at a month ago through the coordinated release of crude oil reserves with other consuming countries after producers under the OPEC+ alliance kept output tight in a global economy recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Benchmark US crude oil futures, which stood at seven-year highs above $85 in mid-October, fell last week to below $63 on the reserves release by the consuming countries, as well as on fears related to the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant called Omicron. This week, however, futures rebounded to above $70.

On the broader inflation front, Biden said natural gas prices were down more than 25% from their November average, providing a relief to the heating bills of Americans amid the cold season.

Used car prices on the wholesale market have also declined in recent weeks, alleviating pressure for both retailers and buyers, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Oil Car Alliance Price October November Gas Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chohan, Baryar visited dist jail Sialkot

Chohan, Baryar visited dist jail Sialkot

40 seconds ago
 With 300 plus attacks this year, India among worst ..

With 300 plus attacks this year, India among worst countries for Christians

42 seconds ago
 Bilawal urges world community to play role against ..

Bilawal urges world community to play role against human rights violations in II ..

43 seconds ago
 CCP,s enquiry unearths cartelization in market for ..

CCP,s enquiry unearths cartelization in market for Day-old broiler chicks

45 seconds ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of 10-year contract extension to ..

14 minutes ago
 EU Ready to 'Use All Tools' to Enhance Ukraine's R ..

EU Ready to 'Use All Tools' to Enhance Ukraine's Resilience - Foreign Policy Chi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.