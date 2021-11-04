UrduPoint.com

US Futsal Team To Visit Pakistan In December To Play 3-match Series

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:04 PM

US Futsal team to visit Pakistan in December to play 3-match series

A delegation of Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation led by Chairman Islamabad Soccer Futsal Association Chaudhry Zia Saleem visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and held a meeting with Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President ICCI to discuss promotion of futsal sports activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation led by Chairman Islamabad Soccer Futsal Association Chaudhry Zia Saleem visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and held a meeting with Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President ICCI to discuss promotion of futsal sports activities.

Asia Aslam President (Women's Wing) Islamabad Soccer Futsal Association, Rana Tanveer Ahmed President Islamabad Soccer Futsal Association and Moin ud Din Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Soccer Futsal Association were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the President ICCI Muhammad Shakeel Munir about the Pak-US Futsal Series.

They informed that USA Futsal Team would visit Pakistan from December 1 to 7, 2021 to play a three-match series, one each at Islamabad, Lahore and Sargodha.

Speaking at the occasion, Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, assured the delegation of his full support to make the series successful. He appointed Muhammad Faheem Khan, Vice President, ICCI as Coordinator. He vowed that ICCI would continue to play its positive role for the promotion of sports activities.

