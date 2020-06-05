UrduPoint.com
US Gains 2.5 Mn Jobs In May Despite Pandemic: Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 08:54 PM

US gains 2.5 mn jobs in May despite pandemic: government

The US economy regained 2.5 million jobs in May as coronavirus pandemic shutdowns began to ease, sending the unemployment rate falling to 13.3 percent, the Labor Department reported Friday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The US economy regained 2.5 million jobs in May as coronavirus pandemic shutdowns began to ease, sending the unemployment rate falling to 13.3 percent, the Labor Department reported Friday.

The result defied even the most optimistic expectations among economists, who had been expecting job losses of more than eight million and a jobless rate of 20 percent or higher, though the Labor Department said the rate was likely three points higher due to errors in how workers described their job status.

President Donald Trump immediately cheered the data, tweeting, "Really Big Jobs Report. Great going President Trump (kidding but true)!"

