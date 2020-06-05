US Gains 2.5Mln Jobs in May Despite Coronavirus, Unemployment Falls to 13.3% - Labor Dept.

UrduPoint.com
Fri 05th June 2020

The United States gained 2.5 million jobs in May despite continued business shutdowns forced by the novel coronavirus crisis and the nation's unemployment rate now stands at 13.3 percent, compared with the historic 14.7 percent just a month ago, the Labor Department said in its monthly employment report on Friday

""Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 2.5 million in May, and the unemployment rate declined to 13.3 percent," said the Labor Department, which reported 20.5 million job losses in April. "These improvements in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it."

