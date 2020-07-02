UrduPoint.com
US Gains 4.8 Million Jobs In June Amid Reopening From COVID-19 - Labor Department

US Gains 4.8 Million Jobs in June Amid Reopening From COVID-19 - Labor Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The United States gained 4.8 million jobs in June as businesses continued to reopen from lockdowns forced by the coronavirus pandemic, with the unemployment rate sliding to 11.1 percent from a historic 14.7 percent two months ago, the Labor Department said in its monthly jobs report on Thursday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 4.

8 million in June, and the unemployment rate declined to 11.1 percent," the Labor Department said.

The economy lost more than 21 million jobs for all of March and April, at the height of lockdowns forced by the COVID-19. It posted a surprising rebound of 2.5 million jobs last month as businesses began to reopen, although a resurgence in coronavirus cases lately could change that trend again in July.

