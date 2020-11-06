UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Gains 638,000 Jobs In Oct As Labor Recovery From COVID-19 Progresses - Labor Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

US Gains 638,000 Jobs in Oct as Labor Recovery From COVID-19 Progresses - Labor Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The United States gained 638,000 jobs in October, more than forecast by economists, but the coronavirus pandemic continued to impact labor market recovery, the government's monthly jobs data showed on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 638,000 in October, and the unemployment rate fell to 6.

9 percent," the Labor Department said in a statement. Economists polled by US media had expected a gain of 600,000 jobs in October. The economy lost more than 21 million jobs for all of March and April, at the height of lockdowns forced by the COVID-19. It posted a strong rebound of 2.5 million jobs in May and 4.8 million in June. Job gains have slowed since, with 1.8 million in July, some 1.5 million in August and 661,000 in September.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Job United States March April May June July August September October Market Media All Government Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan supports the strengthening of economi ..

14 minutes ago

Turkmenistan stands for multi-vector cooperation w ..

14 minutes ago

The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Governm ..

14 minutes ago

PM visits Gabeen Jabba valley, gets impressed by i ..

40 minutes ago

Emirates Group Securityâ€™s X-ray training certifi ..

50 minutes ago

Bilawal tells GB people he will not take U-turn li ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.