US Gains 638,000 Jobs in Oct as Labor Recovery From COVID-19 Progresses - Labor Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The United States gained 638,000 jobs in October, more than forecast by economists, but the coronavirus pandemic continued to impact labor market recovery, the government's monthly jobs data showed on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 638,000 in October, and the unemployment rate fell to 6.

9 percent," the Labor Department said in a statement. Economists polled by US media had expected a gain of 600,000 jobs in October. The economy lost more than 21 million jobs for all of March and April, at the height of lockdowns forced by the COVID-19. It posted a strong rebound of 2.5 million jobs in May and 4.8 million in June. Job gains have slowed since, with 1.8 million in July, some 1.5 million in August and 661,000 in September.