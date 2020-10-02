US Gains 661,000 Jobs in Sept as Labor Recovery Slows From COVID-19 - Labor Department

The United States gained only 661,000 jobs in September, less than half the number it added in August, as labor market recovery from the coronavirus pandemic slowed, the government's monthly jobs data showed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The United States gained only 661,000 jobs in September, less than half the number it added in August, as labor market recovery from the coronavirus pandemic slowed, the government's monthly jobs data showed on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 661,000 in September, and the unemployment rate fell to 7.9 percent," the Labor Department said in a statement. The economy lost more than 21 million jobs for all of March and April, at the height of lockdowns forced by the COVID-19. It posted a strong rebound of 2.5 million jobs in May and 4.8 million in June. Job gains have slowed since, with 1.8 million in July and nearly 1.5 million in August.