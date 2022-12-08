US Gas Prices Drop Slightly Below 2021 Level - Automobile Association

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Gas prices in the United States dropped to an average of $3.33 on Thursday from $3.34 the same day in 2021 after rising steadily over the past few months, the American automobile Association (AAA) said.

According to a price table compiled by the AAA, the national average price of regular gasoline was $3.329 per gallon on Thursday, a decrease from $3.355 the day prior and from $3.343 a year ago. The record of $5 was recorded on June 14.

The New York Times attributed the drop in prices to declining worldwide energy demand.

The newspaper added that lower gasoline prices will ease pressure on US consumers, who have faced high costs for other basic necessities amid soaring inflation.

Since 2021, electricity, fuel and food prices in the US and EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow, energy prices have accelerated this growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas.