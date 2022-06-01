US Gas Prices Set New Record of $4.67 Per Gallon - AAA

US national average fuel price has hit a record high of $4.67 per gallon, the American Automobile Association (AAA) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) US national average fuel price has hit a record high of $4.67 per gallon, the American automobile Association (AAA) said on Wednesday.

"Today's AAA National Average (is) $4.671," AAA said.

The highest prices are being recorded on the US West, where four states have an average price of more than $5 per gallon. California continues to hold an absolute record, with motorists there paying $6.194 per gallon.

Georgia has the lowest average price - $4.190 per gallon.

A year ago the average price for gallon of regular gas was $3.045, AAA recalled.