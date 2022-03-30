UrduPoint.com

US Gasoline, Distillate Stockpiles Up 1st Time Since January As Prices Bite - EIA Data

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 09:36 PM

US Gasoline, Distillate Stockpiles Up 1st Time Since January as Prices Bite - EIA Data

US inventories of gasoline as well as distillates rose last week for the first time since January as record high fuel prices bit into Americans' purchases, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) US inventories of gasoline as well as distillates rose last week for the first time since January as record high fuel prices bit into Americans' purchases, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Stockpiles of gasoline rose by 785,000 barrels last week while that of distillates grew by almost 1.4 million barrels, the EIA said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report published Wednesday.

Analysts polled by US media had expected a drop of 1.7 million barrels in gasoline inventories and a reduction of 1.55 million for distillates last week.

Automobile fuel gasoline is America's most-consumed oil product. Distillates, which are refined into diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships as well as fuel for jets, have been the strongest growth component of the US oil complex for months, seeing virtually non-stop inventory declines since early January.

The build in gasoline stockpiles come as the national average pump price in the United States held at above $4.23 per gallon on Wednesday, just a dime below the March 11 record high of $4.33 reported by the American automobile Association.

"This shows that high prices are doing their work in bringing demand destruction to oil," John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital, said.

The EIA also reported that crude oil inventories fell by almost 3.5 million barrels last week versus industry estimates for a drawdown of 1.02 million.

But a breakdown of the numbers issued by the agency showed that 3 million barrels of that came from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) � implying that other demand sources for crude accounted for just about half a million barrels.

SPR outflows have been at around 3 million barrels each week as the Biden administration provides select refiners with oil from the nation's emergency reserve instead of making them buy from the open market, where crude trades near 14-year highs of $110-$120 a barrel due to sanctions on major oil exporter Russia.

Refinery utilization was at a multi-week high of 92.1% last week, showing refiners were churning out products at a faster-than-usual rate on concerns that the market may get caught by supply shortage later.

